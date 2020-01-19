The reports, issued last week by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ inspector general, detail the inspection of a facility in Leeds, a village of Northampton, and of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

The findings include the alleged failure of a Western Massachusetts facility to properly notify the families and legal guardians of patients in situations in which health problems led to five deaths — an assertion the facility’s officials deny.

A pair of federal inspection reports detail operational shortcomings at two veterans health care facilities in Massachusetts, including flaws in training, communication with patients and their families, and documentation.

Such reviews are performed about every three years at VA facilities as part of “overall efforts to ensure that our nation’s veterans receive high-quality VA healthcare services,” according to the reports.

The Northampton facility, which houses the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, was denied accreditation after a commission reviewed the hospital in June 2018, according to the report.

In that review, investigators cited “risks to patients because of ‘significant and pervasive patterns, trends, and/or repeat findings’ ” when they recommended a preliminary denial of accreditation. Two months later, in August 2018, the facility received full accreditation.

Andre Bowser, a spokesman for the Northampton facility, noted in a statement that the inspection occurred more than six months ago. “It did not identify any negative impacts to patient care and found that ‘patients were generally satisfied with the leadership and care provided,’ ” he said, quoting the report.

He said the system “continually strives to improve performance, and already has plans in place to complete [the] IG’s recommendations in the near future.”

The VA Central system provides a range of care, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, to more than 120,000 veterans, according to the VA.

Patients are cared for at the Northampton VA Medical Center, which has 85 behavioral health beds and a 44-bed nursing home unit. The center also operates a 16-bed transitional residence off-campus.

According to the report, the system had six “sentinel events,” defined as involving death or serious injury, from December 2014 to last June.

The events included five deaths, three of them by drug overdose, that were not properly disclosed by administrators, the report said.

The Veterans Health Administration requires disclosure of events that cause death, but the chief of staff of the Northampton facility said none of the events that led to the five deaths “were disclosed to the patients’ families or legal guardians.”

However, Bowser, the spokesman for the Northampton facility, said that assertion is false. The health care system, he said, made “proper notification to the family or legal guardians in each situation, but facility staff inaccurately documented the institutional disclosure note in our system.”

“This issue has been addressed,” he added.

Bowser declined to answer other questions about the deaths.

The report also said that the facility lacked completed reviews that consider performance factors that may be tied to “adverse events or close calls” for fiscal year 2018.

The lack of such analyses “diminishes the facility’s ability to identify and mitigate system vulnerabilities instrumental in reducing patient harm,” according to the report.

The facility’s quality management chief “attributed the lack of compliance to uncompleted work, a contributing factor leading to termination of the previous patient safety manager within the past year.”

Inspectors also found that a federally required annual patient safety report was not completed for fiscal 2018, “which prevents facility leaders from gaining an overview of patient safety issues, successes, and opportunities for improvement.”

The report said that the system failed to notify some patients of abnormal results from cervical cancer screenings within a week of the results becoming available, as federal rules require.

Inspectors found that providers “communicated abnormal results in a timely manner to patients in 70 percent of the electronic health records reviewed.”

“The women’s health medical director and the primary care nurse manager were unable to identify a reason for noncompliance,” the report said.

The inspection report for the Bedford VA said that the facility did not comply with certain required reviews and analyses and made improper evaluations of at least two solo practitioners.

VA authorities had concerns that not all medical providers at the facility had completed mandatory military sexual-trauma training.

Additionally, the report said that “medication justifications were not always clearly documented.”

“Without a rationale for the medication, the clinical record lacks information that reflects and supports the patient’s care or treatment.”

In one community living center in Bedford, inspectors found “stained, cracked and chipped floor tiles; stained ceiling tiles; and missing window screens.”

Pallas Wahl, a spokeswoman for the Bedford VA, called the report “largely positive” and said it “underscores why thousands of Massachusetts Veterans choose to be treated at Bedford VA Medical Center year after year.”

It’s seeing more patients than ever and providing care more quickly than ever, she said in an e-mail, and “compares favorably to nearby non-VA hospitals in many areas.”

“Bedford VA Medical Center continually strives to improve performance, and already has plans in place to complete the OIG’s recommendations in the near future,” she said.

