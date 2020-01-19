In Arlington , organizers are also collecting contributions to benefit public and nonprofit programs promoting King’s goals and also nonperishable goods for the Arlington Food Pantry during an observance in the Arlington Town Hall auditorium, 730 Mass. Ave. The evening program features Michael Curry, a member of the national NAACP board of directors, and begins with light refreshments at 6:45 p.m. This is the town’s 32nd year of celebrating MLK, said the committee’s Janice Bakey. Visit www.arlingtonma.gov .

In Hingham , the Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association has signed up at least 400 people to pack some 50,000 meals for area food pantries and homeless shelters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist church, 172 Main St. More volunteers are welcome at this third annual event marking the national MLK Day of Service, the Rev. Matthew Martin, an event organizer, told the Globe. He said the meals cost about 30 cents per serving, and donations are needed to help pay for the food. Visit www.give.classy.org/mlkday3 to make a contribution. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hhrla, www.facebook.com/endhungerne, and www.outreachprogram.org .

Some Boston-area events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day have already taken place over the weekend. But the majority are happening Monday on the national holiday designated to honor the legacy of a towering American who endured, persevered, and ultimately lost his life fighting to uplift his countrymen and women. Here are a few taking place on Monday.

Advertisement

In Belmont, the local Human Rights Commission and Belmont Against Racism host the 26th annual MLK community breakfast from 8:45 to 11 a.m. in the Belmont High School cafeteria, 221 Concord Ave., with immigration lawyer and Suffolk Law School professor Ragini Shah speaking on “Uplifting the Human Personality: Martin Luther King and Immigrants’ Rights Today” and music by BASEC singers and BHS graduate Lea Grace Swinson. Visit www.belmont.k12.ma.us.

In Concord, the Walden Pond Visitor Center, 915 Walden St., hosts a program featuring a skit and lectures in honor of King from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is part of its exhibit — Joseph Flack Weiler’s photo essays “Henry David Thoreau’s ‘Civil Disobedience’” and “Henry David Thoreau’s ‘Trees”’ — on display until March 30. Weiler’s black-and-white photos explore the influence of Thoreau’s 1848 Civil Disobedience lecture on Mahatma Gandhi and King, and Thoreau’s love of trees. Visit www.facebook.com/thewaldenwoodsproject.

In Boston, the Museum of Fine Arts -- which is working to leave behind an ugly incident last May in which some Dorchester middle school students reported they were subjected to racism during a school field trip – invites the community to a free celebration honoring the legacy of MLK. The museum says the event focuses on young people, including the MFA’s first teen-curated exhibition of collection works and a citywide essay contest. There’ll be performances, tours, talks, art-making activities, and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At noon, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum, Citizens Bank Massachusetts president Jerry Sargent, and King Boston executive director Marie St. Fleur will lead a commemoration of the life and work of King. Visit www.mfa.org.

Advertisement

Maybe these will help: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Thursday at Lowell City Hall on its plan to replace existing highway exit signs with mile-based ones. The 6:30 p.m. meeting is the latest in an ongoing series the state is holding to inform people about the pending changes called for in a 2009 federal regulation mandating that all states establish a mile-based exit numbering system. The new signs will be installed on major highways including interstates 90, 93, 95, and 495 and Route 3, beginning in late summer. The Federal Highway Administration is funding 90 percent of the cost of the estimated $2.8 million project. Visit www.newmassexits.com.

Happy New Year: The Lunar New Year, celebrated by many Asian-Americans and immigrants from the Far East, begins on Saturday. There’ll be lion dances, maybe a dragon dance or two, even a parade, over the next several days, and all sorts of auspicious noises and uses of the colors red and gold in Boston’s shrinking but still vibrant Chinatown. In the Chinese zodiac, this is the Year of the Rat.

Advertisement

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.