Paige Cohen, a Holy Cross junior from Atlanta, was released Saturday afternoon from the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, according to the college.

Six of her teammates and a coach, as well as the driver of another vehicle, were injured in the crash and hospitalized, but one of the rowers was released this weekend. Another teammate was released Thursday.

Grace Rett, the Holy Cross rower who died last week in a Florida crash a day after celebrating her 20th birthday, will be remembered Wednesday at a funeral Mass in her hometown of Uxbridge.

Maegan Moriarty, was discharged from the hospital Thursday, the college has said.

Cohen and Moriarty were among the eight people hospitalized Wednesday after the van carrying Rett, Cohen, Moriarty and nine other people crashed into a pickup truck.

The Holy Cross women’s rowing team was in Florida for training last week, and early Wednesday morning, team members were in two vans headed to the Vero Beach Rowing Club, traveling south on Indian River Boulevard, where they tried to take a left onto Barber Bridge.

The first of the two vans, driven by Patrick Diggins, Holy Cross’s director of rowing and the women’s head coach, took the left into oncoming traffic and collided with the pickup truck.

The crash injured 12 other people, including the driver of the truck and Diggins.

Eight of them were hospitalized at the medical center, including Cohen, including three of the most seriously injured transported by helicopter.

Holy Cross has previously identified the other students who were hospitalized as Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, Bianca McIver, and Hannah Strom.

“We ask for continued prayers for the four Holy Cross students, our rowing coach, and the driver of the truck as they continue to recover in the hospital,” Holy Cross said in its statement Sunday.

Calling hours for Rett are scheduled for Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to her obituary.

A Mass celebrating her life will be said Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

In the obituary, the family asked “that people come wearing the school/team colors or uniforms that they held in common with Grace. She would want all who attend to be comfortable and spirited.”

Holy Cross is offering the help of chaplains and counselors to students trying to cope with the tragedy as they return to campus Sunday for the start of the spring semester, the statement said.

The college is providing space for the community to gather and support each other Sunday between 2 to 8 p.m. at Campion House, the college’s statement Sunday said.

Holy Cross’s Counseling Center is also available to students by calling 508-793-3363 or coming to Hogan 207, the statement said. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with urgent care times available at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the college.

Outside of those hours, on-call crisis counselor can be reach by calling the Counseling Center, the college said Sunday.

Zoe Greenberg of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com