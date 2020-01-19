In 1649, King Charles I of England went on trial, accused of high treason (he was found guilty and executed by month’s end).

Birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 80. Director David Lynch is 74. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 72. KISS musician Paul Stanley is 68. Comedian Bill Maher is 64. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62. Actor James Denton is 57. Actor Rainn Wilson is 54. Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway is 53. Rap musician ?uestlove is 49. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is 48.

Today is Monday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2020. There are 346 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States (he was sworn in on Feb. 4, 1801).

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.

In 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their ‘‘final solution’’ that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.

In 1964, Capitol Records released the album ‘‘Meet the Beatles!’’

In 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.

In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2001, George Walker Bush became America’s 43rd president after one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.

In 2003, Secretary of State Colin Powell, faced with stiff resistance and calls to go slow, bluntly told the Security Council that the UN ‘‘must not shrink’’ from its responsibility to disarm Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African-American, president. Russian natural gas began flowing into Ukraine after a nearly two-week cutoff that had left large parts of Europe cold and dark.

Advertisement

In 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, pledging emphatically to empower America’s ‘‘forgotten men and women.’’ Protesters registered their rage against the new president in a chaotic confrontation with police just blocks from the inaugural parade.

Last year, the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 for the AFC championship. The year’s only total lunar eclipse was visible throughout North and South America; it took place during the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.