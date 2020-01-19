Two men died after their car crashed into a tree in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Brockton emergency personnel responded to a 911 call about a crash at 2000 Main St. around 1:25 a.m., according to the Brockton Fire Department’s deputy chief. The driver of a 2015 Infiniti Q50 lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road and into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The driver, later identified as Damean Amado Abreau, 23, of Brockton, died after being trapped in the wreckage, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement. The passenger, later identified as Adenilzo Lopes, 21, of Brockton, was ejected and received serious injuries; he was rushed to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.