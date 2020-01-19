A pickup truck crashed into a pond in Walpole on Sunday morning. Walpole Police Department

Two people were hospitalized with hypothermia after a pickup truck crashed into an icy pond in Walpole early on Sunday morning, police said.

Walople police responded to the crash near the intersection of Oak Street and Audubon Drive about 1:45 a.m., according to Sergeant Patrick O’Connor. The occupants were taken to a local hospital after getting out of the car on their own.