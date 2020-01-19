fb-pixel
A pickup truck crashed into a pond in Walpole on Sunday morning.
Two people were hospitalized with hypothermia after a pickup truck crashed into an icy pond in Walpole early on Sunday morning, police said.

Walople police responded to the crash near the intersection of Oak Street and Audubon Drive about 1:45 a.m., according to Sergeant Patrick O’Connor. The occupants were taken to a local hospital after getting out of the car on their own.

A tow company removed the truck from 10 feet of water and the scene was clear by 3:30 a.m., police said.

O’Connor said the crash was likely a result of weather conditions. Temperatures were below freezing at the time, and the snow had recently turned to rain.

The driver faces no charges, “just a very expensive towing bill,” O’Connor said.

