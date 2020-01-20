Since August, four robberies have taken place on Great Road. Each time, a person smashed through the glass front door, and then stole cash or gift cards, police said in a statement.

A man allegedly robbed an Acton convenience store by smashing the glass front door on Sunday night, the latest in a string of similiar robberies in town, police said.

On Sunday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., police responded to Acton Convenience for a report of a break-in. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to the statement.

The first robbery occurred on Aug. 22 at a Pro Tech Gas Station, where money was taken from the register. On Oct. 9, the robber allegedly took the entire cash register at Acton Dry Cleaners. On Dec. 25, at Marx Running and Fitness, gift cards were stolen, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Acton Police Detectives at 978-929-7713.

