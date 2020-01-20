The father, who was not identified, jumped into “protection mode” at about 11 a.m. after the coyote attacked his child, police said, and he “suffocated the coyote until it succumbed.”

A father suffocated a coyote on a trail in Exeter, N.H. on Monday after the animal attacked his young child, according to police.

Police did not say anything about the condition of the child.

Police in Kensington had received two reports earlier on Monday about the same coyote — one from a person whose vehicle was attacked by the animal in Hampton Falls at about 8:40 a.m. and another from a homeowner on Hemlock Road.

Advertisement

The homeowner, a 62-year-old woman, called police at about 9 a.m. to report that she and her dogs had been attacked by a coyote. They were on her porch when the coyote opened the sliding door and attacked her pets.

The woman was bitten while trying to keep the coyote from entering her home, and she was treated at Exeter Hospital. Both she and her dogs received rabies shots.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials will be testing the coyote for rabies.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.