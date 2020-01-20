A man was pulled from an icy pond in Sterling Sunday morning after the he fell out of a canoe he was using to rescue his dog, Sterling firefighters said in a statement.
The man’s dog had fallen through the ice on East Waushacum Pond next to North Cove Road around 11 a.m., Sterling Fire Lt. Tom Kokernak said.
Police said the dog owner, who they did not identify, was about 75 feet from shore when the canoe he was in tipped, tossing him into the icy water.
Firefighters and EMTs Daniel Smith and Nicholas Finizio put on ice rescue suits and entered the water with an ice rescue sled, firefighters said.
“It’s a lot of work to chop through the thin ice to the dog and the owner, but there were no complications beyond that,” Kokernak said.
The man was pulled out of the water by 11:26 a.m., and his dog was out by 11:30 a.m., Kokernak said.
The man refused to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was evaluated by paramedics on the scene, firefighters said. Sterling Animal Control officers found that the dog was hypothermic, but not injured otherwise, firefighters said.
Firefighters said “both were doing fine” by Sunday afternoon.
The Clinton Fire Department and Sterling Police Department also responded to the scene, fire fighters said.
