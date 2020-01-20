As part of the new procedure, known as “donation after circulatory death,” or DCD, transplants, organs are retrieved from those who have died because their heart stopped — either naturally or because physicians discontinued life support. That work is made possible by a machine that allows the heart to not only be perfused with warm blood after it has been removed from the donor, keeping the heart functional and “alive” enough to be transported and transplanted several hours after retrieval, but also allows surgeons to assess the heart’s functionality in a way that wasn’t previously possible.

More than 250,000 people in the United States are at the end stages of heart failure, up to 15 percent of whom are in desperate need of a transplant. A new method, being tested in Boston and elsewhere, of “reanimating” donor hearts from those who have died from circulatory failure may soon ease that burden.

Last month, a team at Duke University became the first in the United States to perform the procedure in an adult, as part of a multicenter clinical trial. And earlier this month, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Wisconsin in Madison, which are also a part of the trial, reported their first such transplants.

On Jan. 10, MGH said it had performed five transplants using the procedure.

There are strict rules on how and when organs can be retrieved for transplantation — in the United States, heart transplant donors can’t have died of circulatory death in some form.

“There’s a tremendous disconnect between people who need a transplant, and the number who actually get it,” said Dr. Jacob Schroder, a thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon who is a part of Duke’s DCD heart transplant team. “[DCD heart transplants] will expand the donor pool by 30 percent, or 3,400.”

“If proven successful and safe through this study, transplanting DCD hearts on a wider basis would be another great tool in our arsenal to utilize more organs and increase the number of lives saved through transplantation,” said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer of the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit that manages organ transplantation in the United States.

Three other research centers — Vanderbilt, Stanford University, and Emory University — will soon be joining the trial, which is scheduled to run until 2021. In all, 15 sites across the United States will be involved.

“If done correctly, a DCD donor heart may outperform a brain dead donor heart [because] the effects of prolonged brain death on the heart is quite jarring,” said Dr. Mandeep Mehra, an advanced cardiovascular specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, who is not involved in the trial. “This is a necessary addition to our armamentarium for organ donor recovery.”

For years, DCD transplants in US adults have been done with other organs, including the lungs, kidney, and liver. And the very first heart transplant in 1967 could very well have been a DCD transplant, Mehra pointed out, because there was no legal definition of brain death at the time. And at least one team in Colorado has performed a small number of DCD heart transplants in pediatric patients in the United States, according to Mehra.

But in recent years, and for adults, the heart has been a major exception for DCD transplants because its inability to pump oxygenated blood after death has meant a higher risk for damage, in which heart tissue begins to die or otherwise deteriorate. Traditional cold storage has also not allowed physicians to assess the heart’s function for any signs of damage, since a heart that is injured is less likely to help a prospective transplant recipient. As the need for heart transplants has risen, physicians have looked for ways to overcome the barriers to using DCD hearts.

Other countries, including Britain and Australia, have been performing DCD heart transplants for several years now. The procedure was first performed by a group in Sydney’s St. Vincent’s Hospital in July 2014. The Royal Papworth Hospital in England followed soon after in February 2015. There have been more than 100 DCD heart transplants combined at the two locations.

Five of the six hospitals that do heart transplants in Britain have used the DCD method, according to Dr. Pedro Catarino, who is part of the DCD heart transplant team at Royal Papworth Hospital. He added that in the next six months, Britain will have a national retrieval system for DCD hearts. In contrast, physicians in Australia can perform the procedure, but it’s not covered by the government, said Dr. Kumud Dhital, who performed the first DCD transplant and who is now director of cardiothoracic surgery and transplantation at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Transplants there have thus far have been paid for by philanthropic donations.

Many of the procedures have relied on the Organ Care System designed by Massachusetts-based TransMedics Inc. to reanimate the heart and assess its function after it has been removed from a donor.

The time it takes to remove the organ from the body, before it’s placed in the TransMedics machine, can be a limiting factor, as is this is the time that can lead to the most injury to the heart.

“The longest we have heard of is 40-45 minutes, but we usually expect that time to be around 30 minutes,” said Dr. Waleed Hassanein, CEO of TransMedics. “Even with that limit of 30-45 minutes, you can triple or quadruple the number of heart transplants.”

Importantly, the organ care system also allows transplant surgeons to measure the function of the heart before they transplant it to a recipient, allowing them to assess the organ’s viability. The system “replenishes the energy stores and you can see the heart beating,” Catarino said. “It’s not doing work, but you can measure the heart’s metabolic consumption, if it’s stressed or had coronary artery disease.”

The next step in the United States is for the TransMedics system to gain Food and Drug Administration approval for heart preservation — the agency has only signed off so far on its use in lung transplants.

