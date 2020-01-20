Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen Friday morning with her small dog Jimmy, police said.

A missing Franklin woman has been spotted on video and is still believed to be in the area, Franklin police said Monday.

Kayla Quagan was last seen Friday morning with her dog, Jimmy.

After receiving information from the public, Franklin police said they believe “she remains out of contact by her own choice,” police said in a statement.

There is no evidence of foul play, the statement said.

Quagan drives a 2009 gray Honda with a Massachusetts license plate.

Anyone with information should contact police at 508-528-1212.

