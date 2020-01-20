Route 1 North in Revere is closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over Monday evening, injuring the driver, State Police said.
The truck rolled over at 9:15 p.m. at Route 60 , spilling its contents onto the road. The driver sustained minor injuries, State Police said in a statement..
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 60 at Copeland Circle, the statement said.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
