A 25-year-old Shrewsbury man died in a skiing accident in Colorado Saturday after he appeared to have lost control and collided with several trees, police said Monday.

Francis Raymond Ermilio was skiing with friends at the Winter Park Resort at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday when his friends told ski patrol officials that he hadn’t arrived at the base of the resort “in a reasonable amount of time.”

The ski patrol personnel found him near some trees about three hours later, “unresponsive and suffering from head and facial trauma,” police said. He was taken to the Denver Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead at about 8:24 p.m.