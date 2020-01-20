State troopers working with local law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the Heather Street home on Wednesday and found four people inside along with a “clandestine methamphetamine lab,” State Police wrote in a release.

After a multi-month investigation, Massachusetts State Police raided a North Attleboro home last week that was allegedly being used as a secret methamphetamine lab and arrested two people who lived there, police announced Monday.

A pot found in a North Attleboro home where meth was allegedly being cooked.

After evacuating the home, they found a “one-pot set-up where methamphetamine was actively being cooked.”

They also found finished methamphetamine product, needles, and several items used to produce the drug, including lithium batteries, mineral salts, two packages of Sudafed brand pseudoephedrine, three Instant Cold Pack medication packages, a piece of cut hose, and a package of coffee filters.

Advertisement

Two people were arrested: Jaime B. Nickerson, 39, and Shannon E. Daley, 38, both of whom lived at the North Attleboro home and were allegedly producing methamphetamine, police said.

They were each charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a Class B narcotic, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.