Birthdays: Actress Piper Laurie is 88. Chef Graham Kerr of “The Galloping Gourmet” is 86. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 83. Journey singer Steve Perry is 71. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 63. Actress Linda Blair is 61. Actress Diane Lane is 55. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 55. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 52. Actress Katie Finneran is 49. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 40. Rapper Logic is 30. Tennis player Alize Cornet is 30.

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2020. There are 344 days left in the year.

In 1498, during his third voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus arrived at the present-day Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.

In 1953, the Arthur Miller drama ‘‘The Crucible,’’ set during the Salem witch trials, opened on Broadway.

In 1970, the first regularly scheduled commercial flight of the Boeing 747 began in New York and ended in London some 6 1/2 hours later.

In 1973, the US Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, legalized abortions using a trimester approach. Former president Lyndon B. Johnson died at his Texas ranch at age 64.

In 1987, Pennsylvania treasurer R. Budd Dwyer, convicted of defrauding the state, proclaimed his innocence at a news conference before pulling out a gun, placing the barrel in his mouth and shooting himself to death in front of horrified onlookers.

In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port at age 104.

In 1997, the Senate confirmed Madeleine Albright as the nation’s first female secretary of state.

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento to being the Unabomber responsible for three deaths and 29 injuries in return for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

In 2007, a double-car bombing of a predominantly Shi’ite commercial area in Baghdad killed 88 people.

In 2009, President Obama signed an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay prison camp within a year. (The facility remained in operation as lawmakers blocked efforts to transfer terror suspects to the United States; President Trump later issued an order to keep the jail open and allow the Pentagon to bring new prisoners there.)

In 2019, the Supreme Court said the Trump administration could go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender men and women as court challenges continued. Former New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, as he was elected along with Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, and the late Roy Halladay.