The second-term Republican is also expected to focus on transportation, an area where advocates and local officials have called for more aggressive action in the face of the MBTA’s long-running struggles and the region’s growing traffic woes .

Baker’s televised speech is slated to start at 7 p.m. in the Massachusetts House chamber, and will veer between a range of topics, including the implementation of the state’s sweeping new education law, Baker’s push to increase housing production, efforts to address climate change, and “fiscal responsibility,” according to his office.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to lay out his vision for the coming year Tuesday in his State of the Commonwealth address, a platform he and his predecessors have used to burnish their accomplishments and, in Baker’s case, sharply distance himself from national Republicans.

Advertisement

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has promised to take up legislation this year designed to pour new revenue into the state’s public transit systems, potentially through increasing the state’s gas tax, a hike Baker opposes. It’s made for a ripe area of debate between the Democratic-led Legislature and Baker, who is simultaneously pushing a regional pact designed to curb carbon emissions while also likely raising gas prices.

Lizzy Guyton, a Baker spokeswoman, said he will detail “several key initiatives” designed to improve transportation, housing, and “close the achievement gap,” among other areas. As Baker has before, he’s likely to promote his focus on pragmatic governance — a point he’s used to draw a dark line between him and President Trump, if not by name — on the same day Trump’s impeachment trial will unfold in Washington.

“The Governor will also discuss some of the significant accomplishments achieved through the Administration’s bipartisan collaboration with lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum and recommit to the continued focus on the people’s business,” Guyton said in a statement.

Advertisement

A near-annual event, the State of the Commonwealth address provides the governor a bullhorn to tout his or her administration’s work and begin building support for upcoming initiatives. Then-Governor Deval Patrick, for example, used his speech in 2013 to unveil an ambitious $1.9 billion tax plan that, ultimately, fell flat with the Legislature.

Baker has generally avoided stuffing sweeping, new plans into his speeches, and instead has wielded them to emphasize the “blocking and tackling” of state government to which he’s often hewed.

But the speech lands amid a shifting political environment. His administration in 2019 weathered perhaps its most challenging stretch of his five-plus years in office, in which it juggled high-profiles failures in the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the MBTA, and the continuing fallout from an overtime fraud scandal within the State Police.

Democratic lawmakers have indicated they’re open to pursuing the type of tax increases Baker has often opposed. And after back to-back years of budget surpluses topping $1 billion, the state is expected to enter a far more challenging fiscal year that could force Baker and lawmakers to make unpopular decisions. That includes finding carving more money to begin paying for a landmark education bill that promises $1.5 billion more in school funding over the next several years, without a dedicated funding source.

The address is not the only big announcement coming out of the State House this week. Baker will release his annual budget proposal on Wednesday, effectively launching Beacon Hill into a monthslong process of figuring out how to spend more than $43 billion in taxpayer money for the fiscal year that begins in July.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout