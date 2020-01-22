“Dear Lord, they said, Deval, you were too late. You started too late in the game,” said Borders. “They said the same thing about Jesus.”

In fact, before Patrick even took the stage, Bishop John M. Borders III of Morning Star Baptist Church took on the “too late” issue in his invocation.

Taking a brief break from the whirlwind of his presidential campaign, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick returned home to Boston to address a group of longtime friends and political allies Wednesday night. He cracked jokes, urged them to volunteer, and repeatedly rebutted the refrain that he entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race too late to win.

Dubbed a “community celebration” at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in the Grove Hall section of Dorchester, the three-hour event was part a political family reunion — complete with catered chicken wings, meatballs and pasta salad — and part political rally.

Roughly 300 people showed up, easily one of Patrick’s largest organic audiences of his three-month-old campaign. To his telling, the event came after he held 15 different events in three states this week alone. Among those in the audience were Tim Murray, who served as Patrick’s lieutenant governor; Boston City Council President Kim Janey; Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia; and Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins.

Patrick was the last of the 25 Democratic presidential candidates who ran in the past year to get his name on a ballot. Those who already had more name recognition and more ability to raise millions had spent nearly a year hiring staff and making their pitch to voters in early primary states.

After he got into the race in November, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that 50 percent of likely New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary voters said he got in so late they wouldn’t even consider him.

But Patrick told the crowd this doesn’t reflect the reality that he sees every day on the campaign trail when he meets voters, where polls show that even with less than two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses roughy half have not firmly made up their minds.

“When I meet people out on the trail and they ask questions like ‘Why are you late,’ I ask them, ‘Have you made up your mind?’ and when they say ‘no,’ I say, ‘Look, I’m not too late for you,’ ” Patrick pointed out to laughter from the audience.

He said he had planned to enter the race earlier, but two to three weeks out from his campaign launch date he learned that his wife, Diane, had cancer. (Doctors have now declared her cancer free.)

As a non-candidate for most of past year, he said he liked talking with candidates who were in the race and enjoyed his first grandson — and that kept him plenty happy not running for president.

As volunteer cards were being passed out, asking supporters to check a box volunteering to knock doors in New Hampshire, make phone calls or text voters in early states, Patrick was so familiar with the almost entirely African-American crowd that he apologized if his campaign had not personally reached out to them earlier.

Underlying the whole evening was the story of his rise to become governor in the first place, with his once improbable win in the 2006 campaign for governor.

“I remember how his campaign in 2006 began, and it took me some time to believe. And then with hard work and hope that the hard work would pay off, I remember being there on the Common when he was sworn in,” said Deloris Richardson, 77, of Roxbury. “I am going to volunteer for his campaign because I still believe in him.”

