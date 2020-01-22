A resident was injured in a two-alarm house fire 67 Sequoya Lane in Hanover on Wednesday night, according to the town’s fire department.
The resident sustained burns and possible smoke inhalation, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Firefighters received a call first reporting the fire at 5:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a fire inside a two-car garage attached to a single-family home, the statement said.
A second alarm was struck and mutual aid was provided by departments in Hanson, Marshfield, Norwell and Rockland, and the state fire marshal’s office, the statement said.
Advertisement
The fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout the house. Damage was estimated at $150,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com