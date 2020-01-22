A resident was injured in a two-alarm house fire 67 Sequoya Lane in Hanover on Wednesday night, according to the town’s fire department.

The resident sustained burns and possible smoke inhalation, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters received a call first reporting the fire at 5:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a fire inside a two-car garage attached to a single-family home, the statement said.