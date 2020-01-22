Emerson College is investigating after four swastikas were found drawn in stairwells in Piano Row, a residence hall on Tuesday night, according to an e-mail sent to the school community. “Needless to say, this symbol, which was appropriated by fascists to represent and mobilize violence against Jews and millions of other marginalized people, is a form of hate speech,” Emerson president Lee Pelton said in the e-mail, sent Wednesday. “Defacing our campus with such a symbol is indefensibly abhorrent, and I ask all of you to join me in condemning it.” The president added that as anti-Semitism and “ugly forms of bias” become more frequent, the Emerson community will stand against such acts. “Our hope shall always be that, out of the rich diversity of human experience, we can continue to create a community of learning — one made both beautiful and effective by its pluralism, one that will turn the tide of human want into a sea of joy and light,” he said.

Milton

Student sues college over service dog

A blind student at Curry College has sued the private school, claiming the school violated her rights by separating her from her service dog and failing to accommodate her needs. Isabella Scott, who is legally blind, said her teachers insisted that having her service dog in lab classes at Curry College was a violation of federal health and safety standards. Scott filed the lawsuit Tuesday, which claims the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. While separated from her dog during lab classes, Scott said the animal was apparently kept in a closet where buckets of animal organs in formaldehyde were stored. (AP)

Advertisement

Providence

Brown fund-raiser with ties to Epstein resigns

A Brown University fund-raising director placed on leave by the Ivy League school for his involvement in accepting donations from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab has resigned, a Brown spokesman confirmed. Peter Cohen resigned Tuesday according to the student newspaper, The Brown Daily Herald. He declined to comment on his resignation when reached by the newspaper. Cohen, director of development for computer and data science at Brown, was placed on leave in September. Clark previously said that Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein. (AP)

Advertisement

Concord, N.H.

New state health commissioner OK’d

The head of New Hampshire’s state psychiatric hospital was approved by the Executive Council on Wednesday to be the next commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. Governor Chris Sununu nominated Lori Shibinette to replace Jeffrey Meyers, who stepped down to pursue private sector work. Shibinette has been chief executive officer at New Hampshire Hospital. A registered nurse, she previously served as deputy commissioner at Health and Human Services and as CEO of the Merrimack County Nursing Home. (AP)