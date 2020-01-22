■ FATAL CRASH Two people died and another was injured when a pickup truck and a car collided on Granite Street in Braintree early Wednesday morning, according to police. The victims were identified as Bryan Davila Martinez, 23, and Jan Rivera, 20, both of Randolph. The white truck was traveling south, and the dark-colored sedan north, when they crashed in the area of 647 Granite St. around 4 a.m., police said. One male in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second male in the sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The crash is under investigation.
■ GUN BUST Taron Hamilton, 20, of Roxbury was arrested on multiple firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Brinton Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Boston police said in a statement. Police recovered a Ruger SR9 with an attached laser scope that was loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, a Glock 19 firearm loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition, two Mossberg .22 rifles, 22 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a bullet resistant vest, the statement said. Hamilton was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.
■ MAN WOUNDED A man in a car was shot in the leg and the vehicle riddled with bullets in Randolph late Tuesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots near West Street and Old West Street around 11:20 p.m., police said. Shortly after, they found an 18-year-old Hyde Park man with a gunshot wound to his leg in a West Street apartment, police said. The man was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
■ KIDNAPPING SUSPECT The man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl was ordered held without bail while he undergoes a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital following a hearing Wednesday in Springfield District Court. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 24, is facing charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation for allegedly grabbing Charlotte Moccia and forcing her into a blue Honda Civic on Jan. 15. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his arraignment. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 11. The kidnapping of Moccia was first reported to Springfield police by citizens who witnessed her abduction on the afternoon of Jan. 15. Springfield police issued a citywide alert around 4:30 p.m., and an Amber Alert was issued that evening, officials said.