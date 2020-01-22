■ FATAL CRASH Two people died and another was injured when a pickup truck and a car collided on Granite Street in Braintree early Wednesday morning, according to police. The victims were identified as Bryan Davila Martinez, 23, and Jan Rivera, 20, both of Randolph. The white truck was traveling south, and the dark-colored sedan north, when they crashed in the area of 647 Granite St. around 4 a.m., police said. One male in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second male in the sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The crash is under investigation.

■ GUN BUST Taron Hamilton, 20, of Roxbury was arrested on multiple firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Brinton Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Boston police said in a statement. Police recovered a Ruger SR9 with an attached laser scope that was loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, a Glock 19 firearm loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition, two Mossberg .22 rifles, 22 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a bullet resistant vest, the statement said. Hamilton was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.