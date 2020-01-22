SEATTLE — A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring five, authorities said.
Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. of multiple gunshot victims. One person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and five others were taken to a hospital.
Police Chief Carmen Best said that what was believed to be a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.
Tyler Parsons was working the register inside Victrola Coffee Shop nearby when the shooting occurred, the Seattle Times reported. He heard no shots — they play music loud in the store, Parsons said — but customers started dropping to the ground.
Parsons said he hustled five or six customers inside a back storage area. He waited a couple of minutes before walking back out. Parsons went into the building lobby and saw two victims: one outside, lying in front of the building, visibly injured but alive and moving. The second was inside the lobby, up against the security desk, with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He muttered, “I think I got shot, I think I got shot,” Parsons said.
It was the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days.
associated press