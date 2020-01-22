Investigators determined the fire began on a sofa in the living room, where smoking materials were found on a coffee table. A carton of cigarettes was found elsewhere in the home.

Ralph Halpern, 67, of Framingham, died in the fire at 46 Swift Road Monday night, officials said in the statement.

A fatal house fire in Framingham this week was caused by the improper use or disposal of smoking materials, the state fire marshal’s office announced Wednesday.

“The man may have fallen asleep while smoking,” officials said.

Acting Fire Chief Michael D. Dutcher offered condolences to the victim’s family.

“This is a sad way to lose a loved one,” he said in the statement.

Halpern was the third resident of Middlesex County to die in a fire caused by smoking this year, District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and also remind the community of the need to dispose of smoking materials properly,” she said.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey noted smoking remains the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts.

“We want smokers to live long enough to quit. It’s important to use large sturdy ashtrays and to never smoke in bed or when sleepy,” he said.

