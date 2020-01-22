In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang was formally acclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.

Birthdays: Actress Chita Rivera is 87. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 86. Jazz percussionist Gary Burton is 77. Actor Gil Gerard is 77. Senator Thomas R. Carper, Democrat of Delaware, is 73. Singer Anita Pointer is 72. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 70. Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander is 67. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 63. Singer Anita Baker is 62. UB40 musician Earl Falconer is 61. Actress Mariska Hargitay is 56. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 46.

Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2020. There are 343 days left in the year.

In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

In 1932, New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded ‘‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco.’’

In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.

In 1968, North Korea seized the Navy intelligence ship USS Pueblo, commanded by Lloyd ‘‘Pete’’ Bucher, charging its crew with being on a spying mission; one sailor was killed and 82 were taken prisoner. (Bucher and his crew were released after enduring 11 months of brutal captivity at the hands of the North Koreans.)

In 1973, President Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.

In 1977, the TV mini-series ‘‘Roots,’’ based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.

In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a US-born Taliban fighter, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges that he’d conspired to kill fellow Americans.

In 2009, President Obama quietly ended the Bush administration’s ban on giving money to international groups that performed abortions or provided information on the option.

Last year, after a week-long showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Trump said he was postponing his State of the Union address until the partial government shutdown was over.