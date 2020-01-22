Three male teenagers were arrested outside a Post Office in Dorchester Wednesday morning, two of them on gun charges and one for allegedly stealing a bike, Boston police said.

Officers responded at 9:47 a.m. to a report of a person with a gun at the facility located at 554 Washington St., police said in a statement.

Three juveniles were found at the rear of the building. Police frisked the three minors and recovered a loaded Walter PK380 firearm along with eight rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.