Three male teenagers were arrested outside a Post Office in Dorchester Wednesday morning, two of them on gun charges and one for allegedly stealing a bike, Boston police said.
Officers responded at 9:47 a.m. to a report of a person with a gun at the facility located at 554 Washington St., police said in a statement.
Three juveniles were found at the rear of the building. Police frisked the three minors and recovered a loaded Walter PK380 firearm along with eight rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.
A 17-year-old from Braintree and a 15-year-old from Providence were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said in a statement.
A 14-year-old from Dorchester, was allegedly found in possession of a stolen Boston Bluebike. He was charged with buying and receiving stolen property.
All three minors are due to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
