In 2013, the relationship between Children’s providers, who felt Pelletier’s health problems were largely psychiatric, and her parents, who strongly disagreed, deteriorated. Pelletier landed in a locked psychiatric unit at Children’s against her and her parents’ will, temporarily a ward of the state, after Children’s doctors accused her parents of overmedicalizing her care and endangering her health.

But there were apparently no beds available at that time, according to testimony Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court, where the the family is suing Children’s and several of its providers, who treated Pelletier when she was 14.

Just 15 months before relations between doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital and Linda and Louis Pelletier erupted over the hospital’s psychiatric treatment plan for the couple’s daughter, Justina, the Pelletiers seemed willing to let her receive inpatient psychiatric care at Children’s. They even filled out the necessary forms.

Wednesday’s testimony raised questions about why a similar referral to inpatient psychiatric care by Pelletier’s doctors at another hospital a year earlier was resolved amicably.

Records unveiled Wednesday in court indicated that Tufts physicians also suspected some of Pelletier ’s problems stemmed from psychiatric issues. And they, too, asked a state child welfare agency to push her parents to address them — but with a less acrimonious outcome.

The Tufts doctors had been treating Pelletier for mitochondrial disease, a group of rare genetic disorders that affect how cells produce energy. The doctors had wanted to insert a tube in her nose to help hydrate her because she was having difficulty eating and drinking. The Pelletiers balked because they were afraid of infections when they brought their daughter home, according to court testimony.

That’s when the Tufts doctors in November 2011 filed an allegation of neglect against the Pelletiers with the Connecticut child protection agency, where the family lived. As part of their treatment plan, the Tufts doctors wanted the Pelletier’s daughter to also get psychiatric care. And the Pelletiers seem to have agreed.

Pelletier “was recommended for a psychiatric stay. . . and [the Pelletiers] have done the required intake at Boston Children’s Hospital,” Timothy Wilton, the Pelletiers’ attorney, said as he read from the November 2011 record from Connecticut’s child protection agency.

“Currently they are seeing a psychiatrist several times a week,” Wilton said, reading from the document. “The family has done intake for Children’s [pediatric psychiatric ward]...but it is unknown when a bed would be available.”

Connecticut officials later dismissed the suspected child neglect case against the Pelletiers after the couple learned how to take care of their daughter’s nasal tube and enrolled her for inpatient psychiatric care. But the courtroom testimony suggested she never received it.

Paulette Brown, a longtime social worker at the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, testified Wednesday that she and her managers spoke with several of Pelletier’s providers from Tufts and from Connecticut to better understand the 2011 episode while DCF investigated medical abuse claims against the Pelletiers by Children’s doctors in 2013.

“You didn’t find any evidence [Pelletier] was treated anywhere for the recommended inpatient psychiatric treatment?” Ellen Epstein Cohen, an attorney for Children’s, asked Brown.

“No,” Brown said.

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.