“That’s letting hate win and I’m not going to do that right now,” she said.

When Melissa Bordelon told her family about the four swastikas found scrawled on the wall of an Emerson College dormitory, her mom told her to take off her Star of David necklace, which she wears every day.

Bordelon, president of Emerson College Hillel, was among dozens of students and staff who filled the college’s Spiritual Center Thursday for a vigil following the discovery of the Nazi symbol in a stairwell at the Piano Row residence hall.

Julie Avis Rogers director of spiritual and religious life at Emerson, and Jake Freedman, the college’s advisor to Hillel, a Jewish student organization, led the 45 minute vigil.

“We are mourning this act of anti-Semitism that has happened right here on our own Boston campus, this home that should be a place of refuge and acceptance and affirmation,” Rogers told the gathering in the center’s Reflection Room. “There is not a right way or a wrong way to be feeling and this is a space to not only support each other, but to check in with ourselves.”

Following a moment of silence, Freedman led Jewish prayers that focused on positivity and togetherness. People were invited to talk about their experiences or emotions, and light one of the candles placed on a table at the front of the room.

About a half dozen students and staff spoke of their sadness over the vandalism but said they were heartened that the hate speech was widely condemned across campus.

Many referenced the frequency of anti-Semitic hate crimes around the country. One Jewish student recounted multiple experiences of discrimination but said he has been encouraged by Emerson’s response.

“I’m so thankful for this community who has come together over just a little drawing on a wall and although it’s very subtle and although anti-Semitism is very subtle today, it’s important for us to come together to stand as one,” said the student, who introduced himself by his first name, Nico.

As she looked out at the gathering, Tamia Jordan, director of intercultural student affairs at Emerson, said she was encouraged by the large turnout for the vigil. She also expressed her support for Emerson’s Jewish community.

“Acts like this probably took all of four seconds to commit but the impacts are intense, powerful, painful, and reverberates,” she said. “This act causes us pain in ways we should not be dealing with at this point in the world.”

During the gathering, Bordelon lit one of the candles.

“No matter who you are on this campus, you deserve to have a space on campus to go through things the way you need to,” said Bordelon, a senior from California. “I’m going to light this candle for students who maybe aren’t identifiably Jewish or aren’t on Hillel but are just as Jewish and just as affected by what happened.”

Bordelon said she went on a Birthright trip to Israel over winter break and has never felt more secure in her Jewish identity. Unlike others, Bordelon said she was not surprised about the vandalism on campus.

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise and I don’t think non-Jewish people realize anti-Semitism still exists in America until it’s in their backyard and that’s what’s happening here,” she said. “It’s not just in our backyard, it’s in our house.”

Before leaving, students were encouraged to write messages of support on a poster. It will hang in the Reflection Room for the rest of the semester, Rogers said.

Vice President and Dean of Campus Life James Hoppe said that it was important for him to attend, to show his support for the students and community.

“One of the motivators [of the graffiti] is to send a message that certain people aren’t welcome or aren’t worthy and it reminds me that we need to increase our efforts to remove any doubt that everyone here is worthy and welcome,” he said after the vigil. “To whoever did this, you’re not going to win, you’re not going to put us down, and we’re all going to be stronger together in the end.”

