Christine Haughney is, quite simply, one of the nation’s most accomplished reporters on the safety and sustainability of the food we eat.

The former New York Times reporter conceived, developed, and produced the web series that became Netflix’s “Rotten,” about our badly flawed food supply system. One reviewer said the series “manages to use the immediacy of the dinner table as a way to reshape the conversation about what we put in our bodies.”

So when Haughney applied to be a Spotlight Investigative Journalism Fellow, the judges took notice. Haughney, along with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mike Stanton, were named Spotlight Fellows for 2019-20 from a field of nearly 100 other investigative journalists from around the country.