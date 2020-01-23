Christine Haughney is, quite simply, one of the nation’s most accomplished reporters on the safety and sustainability of the food we eat.
The former New York Times reporter conceived, developed, and produced the web series that became Netflix’s “Rotten,” about our badly flawed food supply system. One reviewer said the series “manages to use the immediacy of the dinner table as a way to reshape the conversation about what we put in our bodies.”
So when Haughney applied to be a Spotlight Investigative Journalism Fellow, the judges took notice. Haughney, along with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mike Stanton, were named Spotlight Fellows for 2019-20 from a field of nearly 100 other investigative journalists from around the country.
Haughney’s resulting investigation about the growing risk of E. coli poisoning from seemingly innocent leafy green vegetables is in keeping with the tradition of The Boston Globe Spotlight Team, whose work was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.” She exposes a danger that many victims don’t even know about until they get sick and reveals the federal government’s unreadiness to protect us.
Participant, the producer of “Spotlight,” funds the fellowship, which just began accepting applications for its fifth year. Participant CEO David Linde said Spotlight Fellows “are proven defenders of the First Amendment who hold institutions accountable for their actions and behaviors. Their contribution to protecting democracy and everyday Americans is more vital than ever today.”
Learn more about the fellowship program at spotlightfellowship.com.