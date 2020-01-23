Boss pulled over and grabbed rope from his vehicle just as two Taunton School Department employees, Nick DaCosta and Lynne Farina, also pulled over to help.

Kevin Boss, 54, was driving in the area of County Street and Ingell Street when he noticed one of the boys trying to swim to shore and the other struggling to stay afloat at about 2 p.m., Taunton fire said in a press release.

Three people are being hailed as heroes after they helped to rescue two 14-year-old boys who had fallen through the ice on the Taunton River Thursday afternoon, public safety officials said.

Taunton police officers Daniel Williams, Matt Travers, and Brendan Canary and Capt. Daniel McCabe also arrived on to the scene a short time later, according to the release.

The seven were able to use the rope to pull the teens to shore. The boys are believed to have been in the water for about five minutes, the release said.

They were taken to Morton Hospital for evaluation. They’re expected to be ok, the release said.

Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw called heroes in the release and said that it is not safe to walk on any waterways that may be iced over in Taunton.

“Thankfully these boys weren’t seriously hurt and the people who stopped to help should be considered heroes,” Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said in the release. “Though temperatures have been cold recently, it has not been cold long enough to make it safe to walk, skate or fish on any waterway in Taunton.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.