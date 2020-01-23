Two people were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after a fishing boat’s automated emergency beacon was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland, the Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer found an empty raft and two people face down in the water, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Zachary Hupp. The two were on the Kennebunkport-based fishing boat Hayley Ann when an automated distress signal alerted the Coast Guard to a problem. The boat had taken on water. The crew of another fishing boat pulled the people board after a Coast Guard rescue swimmer assessed the situation, Hupp said. The identities of the fishermen weren’t immediately released; a Coast Guard cutter was escorting the fishing boat back to shore. (AP)

Taunton

Good Samaritans help rescue boys from river

Three people are being hailed as heroes after they helped to rescue two 14-year-old boys who had fallen through the ice on the Taunton River Thursday afternoon, public safety officials said. Kevin Boss, 54, of Taunton, was driving in the area of County and Ingell streets around 2 p.m., when he spotted one trying to swim ashore and the other trying to stay afloat, officials said. He pulled over, grabbed a rope from his vehicle, and ran toward the river. As he did, two school department workers, Nick DaCosta and Lynne Farina, also stopped to help the boys. Four Taunton police officers also responded and helped the trio pull the boys to safety. “Thankfully these boys weren’t seriously hurt and the people who stopped to help should be considered heroes,” said Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw.

Concord, N.H.

State unable to pinpoint source of deadly virus

A state investigation has been unable to identify the source of a norovirus outbreak that sickened 20 people and led to one death at a restaurant co-owned by a Democratic congressman. Eighteen of the 20 people who became ill were attending a private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester and two others worked the event. The restaurant is co-owned by Representative Chris Pappas and is a frequent stop for presidential candidates of both parties. It has been in his family for more than a century and is famous for its chicken tenders. In a report completed last week but released Thursday, the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Infectious Disease Surveillance Section concluded that it was unable to find the source of the outbreak. It found no violations at the restaurant. (AP)