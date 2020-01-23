The boys allegedly touched a penny to the exposed metal prongs of a partially plugged in phone charger, causing the sockets to spark, according to the statement.

Each are charged with two counts of attempted arson and malicious damage to property under $1,200, Plymouth police said in a statement Thursday.

Two 15-year-old boys, believed to have been copying a viral video, are facing criminal charges for allegedly short-circuiting two electrical outlets at Plymouth North Regional High School, police said.

“It would appear the students had seen this on a video through social media,” Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said in the statement. “However, this behavior is very dangerous and has potential to cause serious damage to property as well as serious injury to students, staff or visitors.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey issued a warning Tuesday saying the stunt could damage electrical systems or spark a fire. Local fire departments were asked to issue their own warnings.

Plymouth was among several departments who alerted the public, after learning that a socket had been short-circuited at Plymouth North.

Investigators later determined that the stunt had been done twice at the school. The boys have been charged with each incident, the statement said.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by this department and anyone involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Botieri said.

