A 40-year-old Rockland man died after he lost control of his car and struck another vehicle head-on Thursday, police said.

The man was driving west on Market Street at 1:25 p.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Versa hatchback and veered into the eastbound lane of Centre Avenue, Rockland Police said in a statement Thursday.

He struck a Mercedes sedan driven by a 43-year-old Rockland man, who suffered serious injuries, the statement said.