A 40-year-old Rockland man died after he lost control of his car and struck another vehicle head-on Thursday, police said.
The man was driving west on Market Street at 1:25 p.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Versa hatchback and veered into the eastbound lane of Centre Avenue, Rockland Police said in a statement Thursday.
He struck a Mercedes sedan driven by a 43-year-old Rockland man, who suffered serious injuries, the statement said.
A passenger in the Verva, a 20-year-old Brockton man sustained minor injuries, the statement said.
All three men were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for treatment, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said in a statement. The driver of the Nissan died at 2:08 p.m. at the hospital, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
