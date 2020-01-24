The alleged shooting followed an altercation involving two motorists in the area of New Chardon and Cambridge streets at 5:07 p.m., police said.

Thomas Henderson, 20 of East Boston, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property, James Kenneally, a spokesman for the Boston police said.

A man was arrested for allegedly firing a pellet gun at a shuttle bus near North Station Friday evening, Boston police said.

During the altercation, the driver of a black motor vehicle fired several shots at the shuttle bus, causing minor damage, Kenneally said.

Officers were later able to identify the driver who allegedly fired the pellet gun as Henderson and arrested him in East Boston, Kenneally said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

