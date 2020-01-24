In West Roxbury Municipal Court, the woman recounted her personal struggles with depression, anxiety, self-doubt, and isolation since the assault.

David Sanchez, 39, was found guilty last week of one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery. In January 2018, he confronted the woman in a secluded part of a Jamaica Plain firehouse, tried to kiss her, and assaulted her when she tried to get away.

A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation for assaulting a female colleague.

“From that moment on, I was an emotional wreck,” she told Judge Mary Ann Driscoll. “I felt violated, betrayed, and powerless.”

The Globe does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Driscoll also ordered Sanchez to undergo counseling and comply with the requirements of the state Sex Offender Registry Board and, if deemed necessary, register as a sex offender. Sanchez’s lawyer, Isaac Borenstein, said his client “will challenge any attempt to have him register as a sex offender.”

“Is he defined only by this incident?” Borenstein asked in court. “Beyond this terrible incident he is a lot of other things,” including a father, courageous firefighter, and decorated Marine, he added.

Suffolk prosecutors had asked that Sanchez be placed on probation for three years.

The case has drawn attention to the small number of women on the city’s fire force and the hostility some say they are subjected to. Among 1,500 Boston firefighters, just 16 are female.

The woman is suing the fire department over its handling of the incident. Jonathan J. Margolis, her lawyer, said last week she simply wants to return to her job.

“She regrets that matters have come to this point where it was necessary to bring a charge and to go through the trial. It’s very unfortunate,’’ Margolis said. “I think she feels that the jury has accepted the truth of her account of the events.”

Sanchez, who joined the department in 2006, has resigned.

In previous interviews with the Globe, current and former female firefighters described a pattern of harassment, discrimination, and sexism in the department. They say they have experienced unnecessary touching, disparaging comments, and isolation.

Their reports prompted a review of the department’s handling of harassment and discrimination allegations. Last year, the review found a “male-dominated” culture in the department that was resistant to change.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com.