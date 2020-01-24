A Berkshire County grand jury Friday indicted a man on murder and other charges for the fatal shooting of a New York woman last August in Pittsfield, prosecutors said.
Tyler Sumner, 25, of North Adams, was also charged with armed assault with intent to murder and multiple firearms offenses, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a press release.
He is due to be arraigned on Jan. 29, 2 p.m. in Berkshire Superior Court.
Sumner is accused of killing Stephanie Olivieri, 32, of Yonkers, while she sat in her car parked on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield early on the morning of Aug. 25.
She later died at Berkshire Medical Center. Authorities have said they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.
Sumner had been held without bail since his arraignment in September in Central Berkshire District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf at the time.
