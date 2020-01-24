A Berkshire County grand jury Friday indicted a man on murder and other charges for the fatal shooting of a New York woman last August in Pittsfield, prosecutors said.

Tyler Sumner, 25, of North Adams, was also charged with armed assault with intent to murder and multiple firearms offenses, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a press release.

He is due to be arraigned on Jan. 29, 2 p.m. in Berkshire Superior Court.