State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg on Friday warned Massachusetts residents about fake text messages that say they are from the state Lottery.
The texts say, “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news,” the treasurer’s office said in a statement.
These texts are a scam and were not sent by the lottery, the statement said.
“Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.” Goldberg said in the statement.
Anyone with questions should contact the treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.
