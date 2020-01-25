But it is far from clear that Trump has the power to gag or delay a witness who is willing to comply with a subpoena and tell the Senate what he knows about the president’s interactions with Ukraine anyway — as Trump’s former national security adviser John R. Bolton has said he would do.

WASHINGTON — Republican senators allied with President Trump are increasingly arguing that the Senate should not call witnesses or subpoena documents for his impeachment trial because Trump has threatened to invoke executive privilege, and a legal fight would take too long to resolve.

What is executive privilege?

It is a power that presidents can sometimes use to keep information secret.

The Supreme Court has ruled the Constitution implicitly gives presidents authority to keep internal communications, especially those involving their close White House aides, secret under certain circumstances. The idea is that if officials fear that Congress might someday gain access to their private communications, it would chill the candor of the advice presidents receive and inhibit their ability to carry out their constitutionally assigned duties.

Can invoking the privilege block a willing witness?

Not by itself.

The privilege has traditionally been wielded as a shield, not a sword. It has no built-in enforcement mechanism to prevent a former official from complying with a subpoena in defiance of a president’s orders, or to punish one afterward for having done so.

Bolton, one of four current and former officials whom Democrats want to call as a witness, has said that he will show up to testify if the Senate subpoenas him, even though the White House has told him not to disclose what he knows about Trump’s private statements and actions toward Ukraine.

What can the privilege do?

A valid assertion of the privilege would protect a current or former official who chooses not to comply with a subpoena.

Three other officials Democrats want to call as witnesses — Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; a top national-security aide to Mulvaney, Robert Blair; and Michael Duffey, an official in the White House budget office who handled the military aid to Ukraine — are expected to resist a subpoena.

Normally it is a crime to defy a subpoena, but the Justice Department will decline to prosecute a recalcitrant official if the president invokes the privilege. Congress can also sue that official seeking a court order, but the department, defending that official, will cite the privilege to argue that case should be dismissed.

The Trump administration has broadly pursued a strategy of fighting House oversight and impeachment subpoenas, resulting in lower-court losses that have nevertheless helped run down the clock. Senate Republicans have argued that any effort to enforce the subpoenas could result in a drawn-out judicial battle as a reason for the moderate members of their caucus not to break ranks and join Democrats in voting to subpoena witnesses and documents.

What if Chief Justice John Roberts rules it invalid?

Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat leading the House impeachment managers, has proposed that the Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, could swiftly rule on the validity of any executive privilege claim. The trial has “a perfectly good judge sitting behind me,” Schiff said.

But Roberts does not embody and is not functioning as the Supreme Court. Several legal experts said that even if he were to rule that any invocation of the privilege is not valid, a subpoena recipient could ignore him and continue to defer to the president. Then the Senate would likely still have to go through the normal court process to seek a judicial order to hear from the witness.

Could Trump go to court to block Bolton from talking?

The administration could try, but it would face serious hurdles.

In theory, the Justice Department could ask a judge to issue a restraining order barring Bolton from testifying on the grounds he might divulge information that is subject to executive privilege. But the government has never tried that.

Even if a judge agreed the information the Senate would seek is covered by a valid claim of executive privilege, it is not clear any judge or higher court would issue a restraining order. Under a constitutional doctrine called prior restraint, the First Amendment severely limits the ability of the government to gag speech before its expression.

“A restraining order is unlikely because it would be unprecedented, a threat to First Amendment values, and — in this context — a threat to fundamental checks and balances,” said Peter Shane, an Ohio State University professor and the co-author of a casebook on separation-of-powers law.

What information does the privilege cover?

It’s fuzzy. The scope and limits of the president’s power to keep internal executive branch information secret are ill-defined because in practice, administration officials and lawmakers have typically resolved executive privilege disputes through deals to accommodate investigators’ needs to avoid definitive judicial rulings.

In a 1974 Supreme Court case about whether President Richard M. Nixon had to turn over tapes of his Oval Office conversations to the Watergate prosecutor, the court ruled that executive privilege can be overcome if the information is needed for a criminal case. Nixon resigned 16 days later.