No injuries have been reported, police said.

Neighbors have been evacuated, and officials used a reverse 911 call to notify residents in the area and tell them to shelter in place away from windows, police said in a Twitter message.

Hingham police Saturday morning are working to negotiate with a subject who fired on a SWAT team and is barricaded inside a home near the Hingham Shipyard.

“This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house,” Hingham police said on Twitter around 9:30 a.m.

Shipyard Drive is closed to through traffic, police said. Officials also asked for the public’s cooperation.

“Remember, during an active fluid incident such as this to NOT post pics or videos of Police or SWAT locations or describe their positions. This can threaten their safety. Thank you. #Hingham,” police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Hingham police Sergeant Steven Dearth said the armed subject was still inside the home alone.

“We continue to work for a safe resolution. We appreciate your cooperation in not posting or describing police positions. #Hingham,” Dearth wrote.

The Foster Elementary School on Downer Avenue has been opened for anyone who needs to stay, police said on Twitter.

Buses were available to help transport people who need to stay indoors, police said.

