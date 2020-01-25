One teen was in critical condition at a hospital. The two other teens suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The stabbings occurred during an altercation involving several teens, Gross told reporters at the scene early Saturday evening.

Three teenagers were stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester Saturday, and one of them has serious injuries, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The stabbings happened near 575 Blue Hill Ave. at about 4:50 p.m., Gross thanked the witnesses who had reported the incident.

“Because you called in such a timely manner, we were able to get these teens to the hospital,” he said.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood between Washington Street and Columbia Road. A few people peaked out of their building entry ways to see what was going on through the rain.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Gross said.“This is not indicative of the entire neighborhood.”

The area was closed to traffic early Saturday evening. A large crime scene was set up, with yellow tape stretched across the wet road. Several police officers could be scene investigating.

Traffic diverted away from Blue Hill Avenue remained heavy even as police began to open part of the street

