Greater Boston : A Northern pintail and two lesser scaups were spotted at Horn Pond. A barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen at Lake Massapoag in Sharon along with two lesser black-backed gulls and one glaucous gull. At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, there were two Virginia rails and a sora. There was a red-throated loon at the Amelia Erhart Dam in Everett.

Boston: Among reports were a razorbill at Deer Island, a winter wren and a common yellowthroat at Millennium Park. One fox sparrow was sighted at the Fenway Victory Gardens and three were seen at Habitat Education Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont.

South of Boston: A cackling goose was seen once again at Monponsett Lakes in Halifax and there were six Eastern meadowlarks at Bridgewater State Farm in Plymouth.

North Shore: A canvasback was seen at Wenham Lake. Two Atlantic puffins continue to be seen at Jeffreys Ledge. A black-crowned night-heron was reported at Niles Pond and Brace Cove in Gloucester along with two American pipits. A Townsend’s solitaire was seen at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport along with a Bohemian waxwing. A grasshopper sparrow and an Eastern meadowlark were seen at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus.

South Shore: A greater white-fronted goose continues to be seen at the Somerset Reservoir and Quirk Mello Conservation Area and on Golf View Road in Acushnet along with two barnacle geese. A Eurasian wigeon was spotted at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven. There was a mew gull at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Central Mass: Two lesser scaup were sighted at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area. Along the Wachusett Reservoir, a red-breasted merganser and two common loons were seen at Rainbow Cove. There were four sandhill cranes at Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, a hermit thrush on Main Street in Orange, and 105 brown-headed cowbirds near Moore State Park in Paxton.

Western Mass: Bird watchers spotted two Lapland longspurs on Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley, two buffleheads at South Hadley Canal Park, six common goldeneyes at Corbin’s Neck in Sheffield and two at the Stockbridge Bowl. A red-breasted merganser on South Pond in Southwick was seen along with a merlin at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton, a varied thrush in Westhampton, one hermit thrush at Ashley Falls and one at Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge. A vesper sparrow continues to be seen at the Honey Pot in Hadley and there were eight Savannah sparrows at Route 7A in Sheffield.

Nantucket: Four Northern shovelers were seen at the Miacomet pond. Three Northern pintails were spotted near the Field Station and two were at the Life Saving Museum. Also at the museum were two long-billed dowitchers. There were 17 lesser black-backed gulls and two common ravens at Siasconset.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.