The “Drowned Hogs” (photo above) believe they do, and they’re getting ready to take another icy plunge into the Atlantic at Nantasket Beach in Hull this weekend to raise money for Wellspring Multi-Service Center. This is the Hogs’ 25th annual “freezin’ for a reason” swim, and everyone is welcome to join in the zany event, which typically draws a couple hundred people or more and raises about $25,000 for the local social service agency.

Some people love the cold weather, or don’t mind it so much. But everyone agrees it’s too darn cold this time of year to go swimming outside, and if you do go, you better have a good reason.

The festivities begin Friday with the “Drowned Hogs Ball” at Daddy’s Beach Club on Nantasket Avenue for music and raffles starting at 7:30 p.m. The swim is on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. with registration and a costume contest. (Picture people dressed as pirates, superheroes, Moses, inflated footballs, and so on.) The dip and shrieks happen at high noon, followed by a “Soup & Chowder Fest” at Paragon Boardwalk, 189 Nantasket Ave., in which area restaurants vie for bragging rights. Proceeds benefit Aunt Dot’s Kitchen, Wellspring’s food pantry.

For more information, visit www.drownedhogs.org.

More cold fun: In Acton, the town’s recreation department holds its “Winter Carnival” at NARA Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way, on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The annual outdoor event includes skating, sledding, live music, juggling, broomball, a bonfire, and a winter encampment set up by the Acton Minutemen. Bring your own sleds, skates, and helmets.Visit www.actonma.gov/recreation.

We bet it’s cold up there: In Reading on Tuesday, Craig John of Groton, who has led more than 65 high-altitude expeditions all over the world in his 33 years as a professional with International Mountain Guides based near Mt. Rainier National Park in Washington, is booked to present a multimedia program on his ascents of Mt. Everest. John first climbed Everest’s North Ridge on the Tibetan side in 1998 and returned 20 years later to trek up the Southeast Ridge in Nepal. His presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Visit www.readingpl.org.

Tales from the lab: At the Boxford Town Library on Saturday, Paul Zambella, who worked as a forensic scientist in the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for 36 years, will discuss some of his cases in “Crime Lab Case Files,” a presentation focusing on forensic evidence and how it provided key information that helped prosecutors win convictions. The library describes Zambella’s functions in the lab as having included crime scene investigator, criminalist, drug analyst, serologist, and toxicologist. Back In the day when we were covering crime, we’d be making a beeline to the library, 7A Spofford Road. The presentation, recommended for people of high school age or older, starts at 1 p.m. Visit www.boxfordlibrary.org.

Collaborating to help: The Pentucket and Triton regional school districts are cohosting a series of six events over the next two months on mental health and bullying, each geared for parents and other community members. The series of five workshops and a wellness fair kicks off on Monday with a session on bullying, followed by one Feb. 6 on “Understanding and Overcoming Stress.” Both will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle School, 20 Main St., Groveland. Pentucket serves Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury, while Triton includes Rowley, Salisbury, and Newbury. Visit www.pentucketportal.com.

Briefly: The nonprofit Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth hosts a conference in Lexington on Wednesday for educators, law enforcement and security officials, and others on “Preventing Targeted Violence and the Impact of Gun Control.” The conference, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., takes place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library, 33 Marrett Road. Visit www.mpyinc.org.

In Quincy on Thursday, the producers of a documentary about the opioid crisis, “In Their Shoes,” will screen the film and lead a Q&A session afterward. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Quincy College student lounge, 1250 Hancock St. Visit www.quincycollege.edu/events.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.