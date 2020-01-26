Four people were hospitalized after being rescued from a fire in Dorchester late Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The one-alarm fire broke out at 357 Seaver St. shortly after 4 p.m., according to a department spokesman. Upon arrival, fire could be seen from the base of the building, the spokesman said.

Firefighters rescued five residents total, one of whom was trapped on the third floor of the two-and-a-half story building, the spokesman said. Four of those rescued were transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital, the department said in a tweet Sunday night.