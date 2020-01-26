Four people were hospitalized after being rescued from a fire in Dorchester late Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The one-alarm fire broke out at 357 Seaver St. shortly after 4 p.m., according to a department spokesman. Upon arrival, fire could be seen from the base of the building, the spokesman said.
Firefighters rescued five residents total, one of whom was trapped on the third floor of the two-and-a-half story building, the spokesman said. Four of those rescued were transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital, the department said in a tweet Sunday night.
District Fire Chief Erik Pettaway briefs the media. Companies making up. 4 people transported @BOSTON_EMS , 5 residents displaced. @RedCrossMA to help with housing. Damages est. at 100,000+ . BFD-FIU on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/UpOpiIZrUJ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
A cat was also rescued from the third floor, and oxygen was administered to the animal because it was short of breath, the department tweeted.
All occupants safely out of the building. A Firefighter was able to save a cat from the third floor and he administered oxygen to the feline that was short of breath. pic.twitter.com/3aSSG0OnYo— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
Damages to the building are estimated at over $100,000, the department tweeted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details were immediately available Sunday night.
