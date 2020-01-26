I can kind of look at anything, hear anything, any song, think of any person, and it sort of just drives me to write a poem. Whatever sparks my interest in that moment. And I think there’s also a specific person which tends to inspire me writing poems as a whole and that’s my grandmother. She was a poet herself and oftentimes even when I don’t have the motivation to write, I still write anyways because I think of her.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture recently named Alondra Bobadilla, a 17-year-old student at Fenway High School, as the city’s first Youth Poet Laureate. Bobadilla of Hyde Park, spoke with Metro Minute about what inspires her as a poet and what her message is to others who wish to pursue their passions. (Comments edited for length and clarity.)

When and why did you start writing?

I started that in the sixth grade, around 12 years old. I used to like writing short stories instead, but I felt like poetry was a style of writing that felt more unique. It felt more like me. It suited me and who I was as a person and the way that I think about things. I have a lot going on in my head all the time, so I feel like poetry is an easy way to put everything that I have going on in a rhythmic pattern that makes sense to me and makes sense to the person that’s reading it.

What’s next for you now that you have won?

I get to do this two-year term, I get to write a book and read at different events, and I also get to, which is my favorite part, run poetry workshops at the library for teens. I love teaching, and now being able to teach youth and teach them something that I really, really love is just awesome.

In terms of me personally and my own poetry, I’m excited for the book and challenging myself on how to write a book in two years and challenging myself as a writer. I also want to see how I can involve myself in my community more because a lot of this position is being an advocate for poetry in the community especially towards use. I want to see how I can involve myself more in every way, shape, or form. The poetry workshop is one way, but I really want to see what else I can come up with, what other visions I can come up with or be a part of. I’d like to be involved in my community as much as I can.

What is your message to other young poets?

Feel free to express yourself and do it honestly and to be so beautifully authentic with everything that you write and with everything that you are — because the strongest thing you can be, the best thing that you can be is yourself. I feel that oftentimes as writers, as artists, as much as we want to be creative and express ourselves, sometimes we feel pressured into doing what everyone else considers to be right. My message would be do what feels right for you and express yourself how it’s right for you because at the end of the day, being yourself is what impacts other people. Who else can you be but yourself?

