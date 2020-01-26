According to Maine higher education officials, Hewett and others have been talking to universities nationwide in search of a partner to help them launch a graduate program focused on digital technology and health sciences in Portland.

The Roux Institute at Northeastern University has been two years in the making, according to a now-removed LinkedIn profile of Chuck Hewett, the executive director of the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, a Portland-based professional graduate program that was the precursor to the Northeastern program.

At a time when many of Maine’s colleges and universities are struggling to attract students, Boston’s Northeastern University is expected to announce Monday that it is opening a satellite campus in Portland.

Northeastern, which operates graduate student campuses in several states and Canada and is focused on providing its students work and internship opportunities as part of the degree program, was selected to run the institute, according to higher education sources familiar with the project.

David Roux, a Maine native and former Silicon Valley investor, is tied to and helping fund the project, according to these sources.

Northeastern officials declined to comment.

The launch of Northeastern’s Roux Institute was first reported by the Portland Press-Herald Sunday.

As originally envisioned, the aim of the institute is to prepare Maine and its residents for the growing digital economy.

“Regions that develop professional talent in these areas will succeed in recruiting and sustaining high-growth companies and lead the future,” the website for the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences reads. “People love Maine: Let’s develop their skills and energy, give them the tools they need, and enable them to succeed in this region.”

According to that website, the institute had hoped to find an academic partner by this year. Its plans call for an academic program focused specifically on digital engineering, artificial intelligence, and life sciences. The program will offer certificates, credentials, and master’s degrees. A doctoral program is also likely, according to the website.

Northeastern has in the past decade expanded beyond its Huntington Avenue campus in Boston and opened graduate-level programs in Charlotte, Seattle, San Francisco and Toronto and is in the process of launching in Vancouver. The Portland campus would add to the university’s growing portfolio of satellite locations.

But entering the Maine higher education market could present numerous challenges.

Maine’s aging and slow-growing population means that many of the state’s colleges and universities are struggling to enroll students. Throughout New England small, private colleges are facing increased financial pressures in part due to demographic shifts, and several have been forced to shut down or find larger partners.

For the past several years, the University of Maine has advertised on billboards throughout New England for students, promising them financial aid to help lower out-of-state tuition costs and lure them to Maine.

It is unclear how Northeastern will attract more students for its Maine graduate program and if, as a new entry into an already competitive higher education marketplace, it can make headway.

A new university will likely bring some competition, but Roux and his team have met with higher education officials throughout Maine in recent years and expressed a desire to find ways of collaborating, said James Page, who was the chancellor of the University of Maine system until last summer.

Roux did not approach the Maine public university system about leading this graduate program, because he was looking for a partner with a marquee name and a national reputation with experience operating such a graduate research campus, Page said.

Maine’s public university system is trying to expand its research capabilities, and this Northeastern campus could offer opportunities for students and for faculties to work together, he said.

“Any program that can bring new young people, who are talented, who are educated … will be a very good thing for the state,” Page said. “This is seen as a real opportunity for higher education in Maine.”

The Northeastern Portland campus will still need regulatory approval, said Barbara Brittingham, the president of the New England Commission of Higher Education.

But Northeastern has already started initial conversations with the commission, she said.

It is unclear where in Portland the new campus will be located.

