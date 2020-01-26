The incident was the second report of offensive language toward Asian students in that building, Pelton said.

Employees of the Little Building, a 12-story dorm on Boylston Street, discovered graffiti on multiple room doors Friday, according to the e-mail from Pelton, which was sent Sunday afternoon.

Days after swastikas were found drawn in stairwells on campus , Emerson College police were called to a dormitory where derogatory words toward Asian students had been written on doors, according to an e-mail sent to students by Emerson’s president, Lee Pelton.

“These racist words, unworthy of repeating, cause harm to Asians and Asian-Americans and the broader Emerson community, and I am deeply troubled that this vandalism follows so closely on the heels of anti-Semitic symbols found in another residence hall,” Pelton said in the statement.

The students directly affected have been offered support, and any other students in need of counseling are encouraged to reach out to one of many services on campus, Pelton said.

Students living in the Little Building are also receiving additional information about community standards and bias-motivated incidents, Pelton said.

“Such cowardly acts will not change who we are. Emerson will remain a welcoming place for all, not only in theory but in practice, and we will rise above these incidents, which seek to instill fear, disrupt our community, and challenge our values,” Pelton said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Emerson police at 617-824-8555.

Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.