Today’s birthdays: Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 91. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 85. Actor Scott Glenn is 81. Singer Jean Knight is 77. Activist Angela Davis is 76. Actor Richard Portnow is 73. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 72. Actor David Strathairn is 71. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 68. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 67. Rock singer-musician Eddie Van Halen is 65. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 62. Actress-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 62. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 60. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 59. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazzie B. (Soul II Soul) is 57. Actor Paul Johansson is 56. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 54. Actor Bryan Callen is 53. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 50.

Today is Sunday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2020. There are 340 days left in the year.

In 1788, the first European settlers in Australia, led by Capt. Arthur Phillip, landed in present-day Sydney.

In 1837, Michigan became the 26th state.

In 1870, Virginia rejoined the Union.

In 1934, the 125th Street Apollo Theater opened in New York City’s Harlem district.

In 1962, the United States launched Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon — but the probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.

In 1988, Australians celebrated the 200th anniversary of their country as a grand parade of tall ships re-enacted the voyage of the first European settlers. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical ‘‘Phantom of the Opera’’ opened at Broadway’s Majestic Theater.

In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, appearing with his wife, Hillary, on CBS’ ‘‘60 Minutes,’’ acknowledged ‘‘causing pain in my marriage,’’ but said past problems were not relevant to the campaign.

In 1993, Vaclav Havel was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, ‘‘I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.’’