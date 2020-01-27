In 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.

Birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 80. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is 76. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72. Chief Justice John Roberts is 65. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 61. Cowboy Junkies singer Margo Timmins is 59. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming is 55. St. Paul the Broken Bones musician Andrew Lee is 34.

Today is Monday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2020. There are 339 days left in the year.

In 1832, Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who wrote ‘‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’’ under the pen name Lewis Carroll, was born in Cheshire, England.

In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.

In 1943, some 50 bombers struck Wilhelmshaven in the first all-American air raid against Germany during World War II.

In 1945, during World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.

In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. ‘‘Gus’’ Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.

In 1972, ‘‘Queen of Gospel’’ Mahalia Jackson, 60, died in Evergreen Park, Ill.

In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.

In 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial in Los Angeles.

In 1998, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, on NBC’s ‘‘Today’’ show, charged the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, President Clinton, were the work of a ‘‘vast right-wing conspiracy.’’

In 2010, acknowledging that ‘‘change has not come fast enough,’’ President Obama vowed in his State of the Union address to get jobless millions back to work while fighting for ambitious overhauls of health care, energy, and education. Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco. J.D. Salinger, the reclusive author of ‘‘The Catcher in the Rye,’’ died in New Hampshire, at age 91.

In 2012, former Boston Mayor Kevin H. White died at age 82.

In 2015, a National Weather Service forecaster apologized for predicting that the area from New York to Philadelphia would see a foot or two of snow. Instead, the storm moved farther east and piled more than 2 feet of snow on parts of New England.

Last year, “Black Panther” took the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, topping the leading Oscar nominees “Roma” and “The Favourite.” Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title.