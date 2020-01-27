Birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire, is 73. Actress Barbi Benton is 70. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 66. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is 65. Movie director Frank Darabont is 61. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 58. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill is 52. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. ‘N Sync singer Joey Fatone Jr. is 43. Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is 40. Actor Elijah Wood is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2020. There are 338 days left in the year.

In A.D. 814, Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne died in Aachen in present-day Germany.

In 1813, the novel ‘‘Pride and Prejudice’’ by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.

In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven.

In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first US ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on ‘‘Stage Show,’’ a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1960, the National Football League awarded franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam, and South Vietnam.

In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show ‘‘Chico and the Man,’’ shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).

In 1980, six US diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 2010, major world powers opened talks in London seeking an end to the conflict in Afghanistan. President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden announced $8 billion in federal grants for high-speed rail projects nationwide during a visit to Tampa. Embattled Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke won Senate confirmation for a second term.

Last year, the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei, a top company executive, and several subsidiaries, alleging that the company stole trade secrets and violated US sanctions. A US envoy said negotiators for the United States and Taliban insurgents had reached “agreements in principle” on key issues for a peace deal that would end 17 years of war in Afghanistan.