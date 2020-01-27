BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Four people were shot outside a Connecticut courthouse on Monday in what was not believed to be a random act of violence, the communications director for the city of Bridgeport said.

The four victims were in a car outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, city spokeswoman Rowena White said.

Three passengers exited the vehicle and sought cover in the courthouse, she said. The driver stayed in the vehicle and was also shot.