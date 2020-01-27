New Hampshire Republicans chose businessman Donald Trump over a large field of also-rans. His closest New Hampshire competitor: Governor John Kasich of Ohio. Trump went on to win the nomination and the White House.

2016 : New Hampshire Democrats chose Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over former secretary of state Hillary Clinton by a large margin, but Clinton went on to win the nomination.

With just two weeks until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, here’s a quick look back at how often the state’s voters actually served as a good predictor of what was to come. (Spoiler alert: Over the past 10 primaries, the record has been mixed.)

Advertisement

2012: New Hampshire Democrats chose incumbent President Barack Obama, who had no serious primary challenger.

Republicans picked former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney over a large field. His closest competitor in New Hampshire was Congressman Ron Paul. Romney went on to win the GOP nomination but lost the general election to Obama.

2008: Democrats chose Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama and a field of others, including Senator Joe Biden. But Obama eventually won the nomination and the White House.

Republicans chose Arizona Senator John McCain over several other Republicans including Romney. McCain went on to win the GOP nomination but lose the general election to Obama.

2004: New Hampshire Democrats went with Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, who beat a field that also included former Vermont governor Howard Dean, General Wesley Clark, and North Carolina Senator John Edwards. Kerry went on to win the party nomination.

Republicans voted for incumbent President George W. Bush, who won the nomination and a second term in the White House.

2000: New Hampshire Democrats chose former Vice President Al Gore over former New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley, and Gore went on to win his party’s nomination.

Republicans chose Arizona Senator John McCain over Texas Governor George W. Bush, but Bush eventually won the nomination and the White House.

Advertisement

1996: New Hampshire Democrats chose incumbent President Bill Clinton.

Republicans picked commentator Pat Buchanan over Kansas Senator Bob Dole. Dole eventually won the party nomination but lost the general election to Clinton.

1992. New Hampshire Democrats chose Massachusetts Senator Paul Tsongas over Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton — though Clinton managed to claim victory as the “Comeback Kid.” Clinton eventually went on to win the party nomination.

Republicans chose incumbent President George H. W. Bush over commentator Pat Buchanan. Bush won the party nomination but lost the White House to Clinton.

1988: New Hampshire Democrats chose Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis over Representative Dick Gephardt, Senator Paul Simon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and others. Dukakis went on to win the party nomination.

Republicans picked Vice President George H.W. Bush over Kansas Senator Bob Dole, New York Representative Jack Kemp and others. Bush won the GOP nomination and then the White House.

1984: New Hampshire Democrats picked Colorado Senator Gary Hart over former vice president Walter Mondale — but Mondale eventually won the party nomination.

Republicans chose incumbent President Ronald Reagan, who won the nomination and a second term in the White House.

1980: New Hampshire Democrats chose incumbent President Jimmy Carter over Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy.

Republicans chose former California governor Ronald Reagan over Ambassador George H.W. Bush and others. Reagan won the nomination and the White House.

Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.