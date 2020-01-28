A Lowell man currently in federal custody on drug charges was arraigned Tuesday in Salem Superior Court in connection to a fatal shooting in Lawrence in 2018, officials said.
Anderson Jorge Cruz, 21, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury for murder on August 16, 2019, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was arrested on January 23, 2019 for heroin and fentanyl trafficking.
Lawrence police officers responded to Hampshire and Alder streets on June 6, 2018 at about 6:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, prosecutors said. They located the victim, Juan Bautista Mejia Arias, 39, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on February 25, 2020, prosecutors said.
